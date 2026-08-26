NASA's Roman telescope to launch this Sunday: Why it matters

The Roman Telescope is a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched in 1990, and the James Webb Space Telescope that went into space in 2021.

Its wide-field surveys will examine the structure, composition, and evolution of the universe like never before.

"Roman's vast reach will allow us to find the weird, the rare and the unusual," said Julie McEnery, Roman's senior project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.