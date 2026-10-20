We finally have a close-up look at 'failed stars'

Brown dwarfs are often described as cosmic loners, drifting through the dark void of space without the light of a parent star.

Their atmospheres are chemically similar to those of our solar system's gas giant planets.

"They're kind of goth," said Zafar Rustamkulov from Caltech.

He added that unlike exoplanets, free-floating brown dwarfs are completely independent celestial objects that will fade into eternity alone.