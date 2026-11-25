NASA's Voyager 1 probe might be in trouble again
What's the story
NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft, which launched in September 1977, has hit a major communication snag. The deep-space probe is no longer sending scientific and engineering data. Instead, it is only returning an empty "carrier signal." This continuous radio signal usually carries information from the spacecraft's instruments. The problem was detected on November 14, just five days before Voyager 1 was due to mark a historic milestone of traveling one light-day away from Earth.
Distance covered
Spacecraft is 26B kilometers away
One light-day is the distance at which a radio signal traveling at light speed takes 24 hours to reach the spacecraft, or about 26 billion kilometers.
Using this carrier signal and trajectory calculations, Voyager engineers confirmed that the probe had indeed reached that distance.
However, there are now concerns over the health of the 49-year-old craft, which has already exceeded its expected mission duration by over a decade.
Technical glitch
Carrier signal indicates some systems are still operational
The presence of a carrier signal indicates that Voyager 1's navigation computer is still pointing the spacecraft correctly at Earth, and its antenna and transmitter are working.
However, the lack of data suggests an issue with an onboard computer that collects information from the probe's scientific instruments.
Out of the 10 instruments on board Voyager 1, only two are still working while others have been turned off to conserve power.
Response time
Team is trying to fix the problem
The team working on Voyager 1 is trying to fix the problem, but its distance makes it a slow process.
Any command sent to the spacecraft takes 24 hours to reach and another 24 hours for a response.
This isn't the first time Voyager 1 has faced such an issue. A similar glitch occurred on November 14, 2023, when Voyager 1 had also stopped sending science data over its carrier signal.
Communication breakdown
Complete communication loss in October raised alarms
In late October, Voyager 1 had also suffered a complete communication loss and did not send any signal back to Earth for two days.
The problem resolved itself but raised alarms about the probe's longevity.
NASA is investigating whether this incident is related to the current data stream interruption.
Despite these setbacks, mission controllers have been optimistic about Voyager 1's lifespan, predicting it could last another three to five years with creative solutions.