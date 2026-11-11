NASA's Voyager 1 to reach '1 light-day' on November 18

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 has been hurtling through space at a constant speed of 60,798km/h.

The probe reached this impressive velocity in 1980 after a gravity assist from Saturn.

It became the most distant human-made object in space in 1998 and overtook Voyager 2 on December 15, 1977.

The upcoming milestone comes nearly three decades after Voyager 1 surpassed Pioneer 10 to become the farthest human-made object from Earth.