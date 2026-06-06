NASA's experimental aircraft breaks sound barrier for 1st time

Future plans

Next steps for the X-59 team

The X-59 team is already planning its next "mission conditions" flight, which will see the plane reach a speed of Mach 1.4 and an altitude of about 55,000 feet. This data will be shared with US and international regulators to help establish new noise standards for supersonic commercial flight over land. The ultimate goal is to revive a market that has been dormant due to fears over loud sonic booms.