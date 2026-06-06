NASA's experimental aircraft breaks sound barrier for 1st time
What's the story
NASA's experimental aircraft, the X-59, has achieved a major milestone by breaking the sound barrier for the first time. The historic flight took place on June 5 at California's Edwards Air Force Base. The achievement marks a major step forward in NASA's Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) mission to replace disruptive sonic booms with quieter thumps during supersonic flights over land.
Aircraft specifications
What is the X-59?
The X-59 is a long-nosed demonstrator, built by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, with a unique design that prevents air pressure waves from merging into one large shockwave. Instead of one powerful shock, the aircraft produces a series of smaller, weaker waves. These are separated as they travel toward the ground and sound like a soft sound rather than an ear-splitting boom.
Flight details
Historic flight
The historic flight was piloted by NASA test pilot Jim "Clue" Less, who took the jet to an altitude of 43,400 feet and a speed of Mach 1.1. This is about 1,148km/h. The flight lasted for 81 minutes and took off from Edwards Air Force Base in California. It was a major milestone in America's long history of aviation innovation.
Future plans
Next steps for the X-59 team
The X-59 team is already planning its next "mission conditions" flight, which will see the plane reach a speed of Mach 1.4 and an altitude of about 55,000 feet. This data will be shared with US and international regulators to help establish new noise standards for supersonic commercial flight over land. The ultimate goal is to revive a market that has been dormant due to fears over loud sonic booms.