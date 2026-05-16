NASA satellites spot colorful plumes off US mid-Atlantic coast
NASA satellites just caught some seriously vibrant colors swirling in the waters off the US Mid-Atlantic coast.
First noticed in April 2026, these green, turquoise, and brown plumes are popping up where rivers and estuaries, such as the Chesapeake Bay, meet the ocean.
Possible contributors include spring storms, coastal river outflows, sediment churned up by storms, and likely phytoplankton blooms.
Different phytoplankton types tint coastal waters
Phytoplankton might be tiny, but they're a big deal: they help recycle carbon, make oxygen, and keep ocean food chains running.
The different colors come from different types: diatoms add green early in spring, while coccolithophores bring milky turquoise shades later on.
NASA's high-tech satellites (like PACE) keep an eye on these blooms because changes here can signal shifts in ocean health and remind us how closely land and sea are connected.