NASA satellites spot colorful plumes off US mid-Atlantic coast

Different phytoplankton types tint coastal waters

Phytoplankton might be tiny, but they're a big deal: they help recycle carbon, make oxygen, and keep ocean food chains running.

The different colors come from different types: diatoms add green early in spring, while coccolithophores bring milky turquoise shades later on.

NASA's high-tech satellites (like PACE) keep an eye on these blooms because changes here can signal shifts in ocean health and remind us how closely land and sea are connected.