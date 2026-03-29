NASA says 110 foot asteroid will pass Earth harmlessly today
Technology
Heads up: NASA says an asteroid about 110 feet in diameter will fly by Earth on March 29, 2026.
It's moving fast (over 70840km/h), but scientists reassure us there's no danger, even though it comes from a group of asteroids that cross our planet's path.
Experts urge monitoring as orbits change
Tracking asteroids like this matters because their orbits can change over time.
Even though 2026 FF6 isn't considered hazardous by NASA standards, experts say regular monitoring is key.
ISRO is also planning missions to study asteroids with help from other space agencies, so we can better understand (and prepare for) what's out there.