NASA says Artemis 2 Orion heat shield white patch expected
Technology
After the Artemis 2 mission splashed down, some folks noticed a weird white patch on the Orion spacecraft's heat shield.
NASA quickly explained it was nothing to stress about: the discoloration was expected and tied to how certain parts of the shield handle heat during re-entry.
This wasn't a surprise; they'd already seen it in pre-launch tests.
Artemis 2 crew returned safely
NASA is doing a full checkup of Orion's systems, especially since Artemis 1 had some heat shield issues back in 2022.
Instead of redesigning the whole thing, they tweaked how Artemis 2 re-entered Earth's atmosphere: It paid off.
The astronauts (Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen) all made it home safely, showing their new approach worked as planned.