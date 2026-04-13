NASA says Artemis 2 Orion heat shield white patch expected Technology Apr 13, 2026

After the Artemis 2 mission splashed down, some folks noticed a weird white patch on the Orion spacecraft's heat shield.

NASA quickly explained it was nothing to stress about: the discoloration was expected and tied to how certain parts of the shield handle heat during re-entry.

This wasn't a surprise; they'd already seen it in pre-launch tests.