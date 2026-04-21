NASA says bus-sized asteroid 2026 HJ1 will miss Earth today
Technology
No need to worry, NASA says a bus-sized asteroid called 2026 HJ1 will zoom past Earth safely today.
It'll be about 643736km away (so, over one-and-a-half times farther than the Moon), and there's absolutely no risk of it hitting us.
NASA tracks asteroid size speed path
NASA tracks asteroids like this using special telescopes that watch their size, speed, and path.
Even though lots of small asteroids pass by unnoticed, NASA's constant monitoring means we get quick updates if anything ever looks risky.