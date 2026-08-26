NASA schedules August 30, 2026 launch for Roman Space Telescope
Technology
NASA is set to launch August 30, 2026, as the launch date for its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.
Riding a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Florida, this telescope will head roughly 1496686km out to Lagrange Point 2 for a five-year adventure exploring deep space.
Roman will map 20 billion stars
Roman's camera can see 100 times more sky than Hubble at once. Its mission: map 20 billion stars, study over 1 billion galaxies, and hunt for up to 200,000 exoplanets, all while helping scientists figure out dark energy.
It's loaded with cool tech like the Wide Field Instrument (for huge infrared snapshots) and the Coronagraph ("Starglasses") that blocks starlight to spot hidden planets.