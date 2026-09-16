NASA seeks host for US space academy with 2028 opening
Technology
NASA is searching for a home for its US Space Academy, aiming to open doors by 2028.
States have until October 26 to pitch why they should host this future hub for space education.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman says the academy will help shape tomorrow's space leaders.
Interim site 2028 full campus 2031
The academy will educate future scientists, engineers, and astronauts, as well as warfighters.
An interim setup could launch as soon as 2028, with a full campus (including classrooms, dorms, and sports facilities) ready by 2031.
NASA wants strong community support and infrastructure from applicants; the first class of 300 students may even start out using partner facilities before moving into its new home.