NASA seeks volunteers for yearlong Houston Moon and Mars simulation
Technology
Ever wondered what it's like to live on another planet?
NASA is searching for volunteers to spend a full year in Houston, inside habitats designed to feel like the Moon or Mars.
You'll work and live with a small crew, handling daily challenges just like real astronauts might face far from Earth.
Applications open on NASA analogs page
The goal is to help NASA figure out how to keep astronauts safe and effective during long missions.
Volunteers will do things like simulated Mars walks and rover drives, all while dealing with limited resources.
If you're up for it, there's a detailed selection process: think physical tests, interviews, and psychological checks.
Interested? Applications are open now on the NASA Analogs Recruiting page.