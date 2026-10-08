NASA selects 3 investigations to enable sustainable Artemis lunar presence
Technology
NASA just selected three new investigations to figure out how humans can safely live and work on the moon long term.
The focus? Finding natural shelters, tracking down water ice, and understanding the hazards astronauts might face.
All of this is part of the Artemis program's big push for a sustainable lunar presence.
NASA LEMS-SP GIMLI DISCO missions
There's LEMS-SP, which will monitor things like moonquakes and micrometeoroid impacts (basically, space weather reports for future astronauts).
GIMLI will hunt for underground lava tubes that could act as ready-made shelters.
And DISCO is on the lookout for hidden ice deposits, potential water sources for people living on the moon someday.