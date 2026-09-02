NASA selects Blue Origin for Mars telecommunications network by 2030
NASA just selected Blue Origin to build the Mars Telecommunications Network (MTN), aiming to make talking to and navigating on Mars way easier.
The new spacecraft is expected to be operational by 2030, and Blue Origin has until the end of 2028 to deliver it.
Mars Telecommunications Network replaces aging orbiters
MTN will take over from aging orbiters like Mars Odyssey and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which have been relaying information between rovers and Earth for years.
This new network promises faster, more reliable connections, crucial for upcoming science missions and future astronaut trips in the late 2030s or early 2040s.
Blue Origin to use Blue Ring
Blue Origin will use its hybrid Blue Ring platform for MTN, blending solar-electric and chemical propulsion.
They're handling everything from building to launching (likely on their New Glenn rocket) and running the mission, marking a big step forward in how we explore Mars.