NASA sets SpaceX Crew-12 launch date for February 11
NASA just locked in February 11, 2026, for the SpaceX Crew-12 mission.
The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral at 6:01am EST, after getting the all-clear from the FAA following a recent technical hiccup.
Meet the crew
This crew features Jessica Meir as commander and Jack Hathaway as pilot, joined by Sophie Adenot (ESA) and Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos).
They'll dock with the ISS on February 12 for a nine-month stay—taking over from a team that had to leave early due to a medical issue.
How to watch
Want to watch? Tune in starting at 4:00am EST on February 11 via NASA+, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video.
Arrival coverage begins at 8:30am EST on February 12, with targeted docking scheduled for 10:30am.
Public in-person viewing is limited; NASA is offering virtual attendance options and a virtual guest program, and media accreditation has closed.