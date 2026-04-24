NASA shares HiRISE image showing Earth and Moon from Mars
Technology
To celebrate Earth Day, NASA dropped a stunning photo showing both Earth and the Moon as seen from Mars.
Snapped by the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the image captures our planet and its satellite as tiny dots (Earth just 90 pixels wide, the Moon only 24 pixels wide) floating together across 142 million kilometers of space.
NASA says angled shot limits blur
The HiRISE camera managed this shot at a tricky angle where less than half of each world was lit up.
NASA says if they had waited for a fully lit view, Earth and the Moon would have been even farther away and blurrier.
The orbiter itself has been circling Mars, not just studying that planet.