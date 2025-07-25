Next Article
NASA, SpaceX set to launch Crew-11 to ISS on July 31
NASA and SpaceX are teaming up for the Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station, blasting off July 31, 2024, from Kennedy Space Center.
The crew features NASA's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan's Kimiya Yui, and Russia's Oleg Platonov—all heading up on the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft for its sixth trip.
Crew-11 mission focuses on Artemis Moon missions
Crew-11 isn't just another space ride. The team will run experiments and tech demos that help prep for NASA's Artemis Moon missions—like testing how astronauts handle lunar landings in weird gravity using handheld controllers.
It's also a cool example of global teamwork in space exploration, with big research benefits both off-Earth and back home.
