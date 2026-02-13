NASA, SpaceX set to launch Crew-12 mission to ISS
Technology
NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew-12 mission, taking off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
This flight brings the ISS back up to its full seven-person crew.
Onboard are Jessica Meir (commander), Jack Hathaway (pilot), Sophie Adenot from ESA, and Andrey Fedyaev from Roscosmos.
The Crew-12 mission
Their spacecraft, Crew Dragon Freedom, will dock with the ISS after orbiting Earth for about 34 hours.
The team is set for an eight-month stay, working on experiments like new treatments for pneumonia-causing bacteria, making IV fluids in space, monitoring plant health automatically, and studying how blood flows differently in microgravity—all research that could help future Moon and Mars missions.