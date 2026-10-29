NASA speeds moon landing efforts before Trump's term ends
NASA is picking up the pace to land astronauts on the moon before President Trump's term wraps up.
Artemis 3, launching next summer, will test how well NASA's spacecraft can dock with lunar landers from either SpaceX or Blue Origin, though they haven't picked which company will get the job yet.
Artemis IV targets 2028 moon landing
Artemis IV is planned for 2028 and would mark the first human moon landing in over 50 years. NASA hopes this sets the stage for a future lunar base.
Jared Isaacman says cutting through red tape is key, pointing to Apollo as proof big things are possible when teams move fast.
While there are some technical hurdles, like issues with SpaceX's Starship, astronaut Frank Rubio stays optimistic, reminding everyone that NASA has a strong track record of overcoming tough challenges.