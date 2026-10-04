NASA starts GIMLI to probe Marius Hills pit lava tubes
Technology
NASA just kicked off the GIMLI project to check out the Marius Hills Pit on the Moon.
The big idea? See if there are hidden lava tube caves that could one day shelter astronauts from extreme heat, cold, and radiation.
Honeybee builds equipment, Norway supplies radar
PSI is collaborating with Honeybee Robotics, which will construct much of the equipment, and the Norwegian Space Agency will provide the ground-penetrating radar equipment.
Using ground-penetrating radar and seismic sensors, they'll hunt for these ancient caves.
Even if they don't find any, their research could provide answers about the formation of the Marius Hills Pit and increase understanding of the Moon's volcanic history.