NASA supported study finds inner solar system supplied phosphorus, nitrogen
A new NASA-supported study reveals that two vital elements for life, phosphorus and nitrogen, actually came primarily from the inner solar system, not the outer regions.
By analyzing meteorites and running geochemical models, scientists found that Jupiter's formation during the early solar system changed how these elements were spread out, helping create the right mix for life on Earth.
Researchers find Jupiter curtailed element transport
Researchers looked at ancient meteorites and noticed early planetesimals in the outer solar system had more phosphorus compared to nitrogen.
But as Jupiter grew, its gravity limited the outward movement of these elements.
That's why Earth ended up with just the right balance for life.
The team also wonders if planets without a Jupiter could ever get this lucky mix.