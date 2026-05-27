NASA taps Blue Origin for uncrewed lunar mission this year

NASA funds $230.4 million per mission

Blue Origin's Endurance lander will head to the moon's south pole as early as fall 2026, carrying scientific gear to the Shackleton de Gerlache Ridge.

While NASA is putting up $230.4 million for each of the first two missions, most costs will be covered by Blue Origin itself.

The big goal? To make human landings safer under NASA's Artemis program, especially after April's Artemis II mission sent astronauts around the moon for the first time since 1972.