NASA taps Blue Origin for uncrewed lunar mission this year
NASA just tapped Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to kick off its first uncrewed lunar mission this year, aiming to lay the groundwork for a semi-permanent moon base in 2032 or beyond.
Announced on May 26, NASA administrator Jared Isaacman called it "demonstrate critical capabilities that reduce risk for the human landing system missions."
NASA funds $230.4 million per mission
Blue Origin's Endurance lander will head to the moon's south pole as early as fall 2026, carrying scientific gear to the Shackleton de Gerlache Ridge.
While NASA is putting up $230.4 million for each of the first two missions, most costs will be covered by Blue Origin itself.
The big goal? To make human landings safer under NASA's Artemis program, especially after April's Artemis II mission sent astronauts around the moon for the first time since 1972.
Blue Origin remains key to NASA
Even with a recent rocket setback, Blue Origin remains key in NASA's plan to partner with private companies for exploring both the moon and Mars.
These missions are expected to deliver crucial data and help shape how humans return to (and stay on) the lunar surface.