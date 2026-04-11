NASA targets 2028 Moon landing after Artemis II success
Technology
NASA is getting ready to send astronauts back to the Moon, aiming for a big lunar landing in 2028.
Fresh off the successful Artemis II splashdown on April 11, 2026, which proved their new rocket and Orion spacecraft worked, NASA says these missions are key steps toward exploring deeper into space.
Artemis III will rehearse orbital docking
Set for 2027, Artemis III will practice critical moves like docking Orion with the Human Landing System in low Earth orbit, a must before anyone sets foot on the Moon again.
Plus, astronauts will try out the new AxEMU spacesuits.
If all goes well, this paves the way for an even bigger mission: landing at the Moon's south pole in 2028 and laying groundwork for future Mars trips.