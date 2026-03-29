NASA targets early April liftoff for Artemis II moon flyby Technology Mar 29, 2026

NASA is heading back to the moon with Artemis II, targeted for early April 2026 liftoff.

This will be the first time people travel beyond Earth orbit since Apollo, but instead of orbiting, the crew will do a slingshot flyby around the moon, testing new safety upgrades along the way.

As astronaut Christina Koch puts it, Artemis honors Apollo's legacy but is a mission for today with its own goals.