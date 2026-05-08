NASA tests 120kW MPD thruster at JPL for Mars missions
Technology
NASA recently reached a significant achievement by testing a powerful lithium-fed plasma engine called the MPD thruster.
tested at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this engine hits 120 kilowatts, marking a 120-kilowatt domestic power milestone in the US.
The big deal? It could make trips to Mars much faster and let astronauts carry more gear.
MPD thruster efficient, nuclear power considered
The MPD thruster uses electromagnetic fields to shoot out ionized lithium plasma, which is super efficient for moving heavy cargo, perfect for NASA's Moon to Mars plans.
While this test is a huge leap, NASA says even more power will be needed for longer missions, so it's already looking into nuclear-powered systems to keep these engines running far from the Sun.