NASA tests RS-25 at Stennis to evaluate new nozzle protection
Technology
NASA put its RS-25 rocket engine through a big test at Stennis Space Center, running it at full blast for more than eight minutes, just like it would during an actual launch.
The main goal? To check out new parts and make sure the engine's nozzle stays protected when things heat up.
NASA nonflight test supports Artemis program
This test is a key step for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon and establish a longer-term human presence there.
Even though this particular engine won't go to space, the data will help improve future engines that will.
It's all part of NASA's bigger dream: building a long-term human presence on the Moon and getting ready for future trips to Mars.