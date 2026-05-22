NASA to brief May 26 on Moon base, Mars plans
NASA's gearing up to share some exciting updates about its Moon Base plans and future lunar missions on May 26, 2026.
The media briefing kicks off at 2pm EDT from Washington and will stream live on NASA+ and YouTube.
The main goal? Building a lasting human presence on the Moon, and getting ready for crewed Mars missions down the road.
South Pole infrastructure and mission planning
This briefing will dive into NASA's strategy for setting up infrastructure near the Moon's South Pole, where water ice could help sustain astronauts.
Experts like Jared Isaacman, Lori Glaze, and Carlos Garcia-Galan will cover new mission planning ideas, exploration tech, and how private industry is pitching in.
The Moon Base project hopes to spark more scientific discoveries, open up business opportunities, and push technology forward.