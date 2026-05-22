NASA to brief May 26 on Moon base, Mars plans Technology May 22, 2026

NASA's gearing up to share some exciting updates about its Moon Base plans and future lunar missions on May 26, 2026.

The media briefing kicks off at 2pm EDT from Washington and will stream live on NASA+ and YouTube.

The main goal? Building a lasting human presence on the Moon, and getting ready for crewed Mars missions down the road.