NASA to cut 4,000 jobs by 2025: Details here
NASA is set to reduce its workforce by nearly 4,000 jobs—by 2025.
Instead of layoffs, the agency is offering two rounds of voluntary resignation programs as part of a government-wide push to slim down, while still aiming for big goals like returning to the Moon and exploring Mars.
First round saw 870 employees take buyouts
The first round saw 870 employees take buyouts. A second round, running until July 25, could add around 3,000 more departures.
With regular retirements factored in, NASA's staff will shrink from about 18,000 to roughly 14,000.
Some current and former staff worry
NASA leaders say this approach helps avoid forced layoffs and keeps safety a priority.
But some current and former staff worry that losing experienced specialists might put missions—and the agency's "Golden Era" ambitions—at risk.