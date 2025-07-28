Zhipu's GLM-4.5 AI model debuting next week

GLM-4.5 joins a wave of open-source AI models

GLM-4.5 joins a wave of open-source AI models from Chinese companies aiming to set new standards and compete with big Western players like OpenAI.

Meanwhile, Zhipu is thinking about moving its IPO to Hong Kong, eyeing $300 million in funding from names like Alibaba and Tencent—a move that highlights how serious Chinese firms are about making their mark in the AI world.