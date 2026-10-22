NASA to hold Artemis press conference at Kennedy Space Center
NASA is set to share fresh details about its Artemis moon missions in a live press conference on October 23, 2026, straight from Kennedy Space Center.
Expect insights from Jared Isaacman and other top officials, with a spotlight on Artemis III, the mission aiming to send four astronauts to low Earth orbit next year to test critical systems needed for future lunar landings.
Artemis III to test docking technologies
Artemis III (planned for mid-2027) will use one or both of NASA's Orion capsule plus landers from SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon to test rendezvous and docking technologies and critical systems needed for future lunar landings.
How well it goes will shape Artemis IV, which hopes to put astronauts near the moon's south pole in early 2028, the first time people have been back since 1972.