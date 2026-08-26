NASA to launch $4B Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Sunday
NASA is launching the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope this Sunday from Kennedy Space Center, and it's a pretty big deal.
Costing $4 billion, this observatory will help scientists explore mysteries like dark energy, dark matter, and how the universe is expanding.
Plus, it'll be on the lookout for new exoplanets, basically planets outside our solar system.
Roman maps over 2 billion galaxies
Think of the Roman telescope as Hubble and James Webb's high-tech sibling. It can snap huge pictures of space super quickly and plans to map over 2 billion galaxies over a survey that will take more than a year.
After launch, it'll travel 1 million miles to Lagrange Point 2 for its five-year mission (with a possible extension if fuel lasts), where it'll help us learn more about cosmic evolution and maybe even spot thousands of new exoplanets and provide the first statistical census of planetary systems similar to our own.