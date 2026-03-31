NASA to launch Artemis II crewed lunar trip Wednesday evening
Technology
NASA is about to launch Artemis II, the first crewed trip around the moon in over 50 years.
Liftoff is set for Wednesday evening, April 1, 2026, with astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on board.
Their 10-day journey will test the Orion spacecraft's systems and help pave the way for future lunar landings.
Koch 1st woman Hansen 1st non-American
This crew makes history: Koch is the first woman and Hansen is the first non-American heading toward the moon.
The team will check life support and manual controls, plus see how Orion's heat shield handles re-entry.
As a fun touch, NASA is flying an SD card with over 5.6 million names submitted by people worldwide, so a little piece of earth goes along for the ride!