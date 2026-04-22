NASA to launch Roman Space Telescope as early as September Technology Apr 22, 2026

NASA is gearing up to launch the Roman Space Telescope on a SpaceX rocket as early as September.

Named after Nancy Grace Roman, the "Mother of Hubble," this new telescope will hunt for exoplanets and help us learn more about dark matter and dark energy.

With a massive 12-metre design and the ability to collect 11TB of data every day, Roman is set to open up a whole new chapter in exploring the universe.