NASA to launch Roman Space Telescope as early as September
NASA is gearing up to launch the Roman Space Telescope on a SpaceX rocket as early as September.
Named after Nancy Grace Roman, the "Mother of Hubble," this new telescope will hunt for exoplanets and help us learn more about dark matter and dark energy.
With a massive 12-metre design and the ability to collect 11TB of data every day, Roman is set to open up a whole new chapter in exploring the universe.
Roman offers 100 times Hubble view
Roman's field of view is 100 times wider than Hubble's, so it can scan huge stretches of space at once.
NASA expects it to spot tens of thousands of new planets and billions of galaxies.
Thanks to its infrared technology, it will even be able to catch ancient light from faraway stars, helping us piece together some of the universe's biggest mysteries.