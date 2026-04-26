NASA to light controlled fires on the Moon with FM2
Technology
NASA is gearing up to light controlled fires on the Moon as part of its FM2 project, aiming to figure out how things burn in lunar conditions.
This might sound wild, but it's all about making future Moon bases safer for astronauts by understanding fire risks before anyone moves in for good.
FM2 to study lunar material flammability
Launching in late 2026, FM2 will use cameras and sensors to watch how different materials burn in lunar low-gravity conditions and oxygen-enriched habitat atmospheres.
Earlier tests on Earth hint that some stuff gets even more flammable with less gravity, so these experiments will help NASA select safer materials and better understand fire risks for future lunar missions.