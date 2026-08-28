NASA to replace aging T-38 Talon jets for astronaut training
Technology
NASA is gearing up to swap out its classic T-38 Talon jets, which have been around since the 1960s and are now tough to keep running.
With the Air Force planning to retire its own T-38s by 2035, NASA needs a fresh fleet for astronaut training and flight research.
NASA to test jets, consider leasing
They're after modern jets that are reliable, easy to start, seat two people, and come with advanced tech.
Instead of jumping in all at once, NASA will test a few models first, checking out performance and costs before making any big moves.
Leasing options are also being considered, especially since delays with the Air Force's new T-7A Red Hawk mean NASA might need an alternative sooner rather than later.