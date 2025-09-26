NASA to retire International Space Station by 2030
NASA has announced that the International Space Station (ISS)—home to astronauts since 2000—is set to retire in 2030.
The plan is to safely steer it into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean, closing out nearly 30 years of humans living and working together in space.
This marks a shift as NASA moves from running its own station to supporting new, privately operated ones.
The ISS has been a hub for international cooperation
The ISS has been more than just a science lab—it's where astronauts from countries like the US, Russia, Japan, Canada, India, and Europe teamed up on over 4,000 experiments.
Their work has helped life on Earth and paved the way for future missions deeper into space.
It's also proof that global teamwork can actually work—at least above Earth!
NASA's new plan for space
NASA isn't leaving low-Earth orbit behind. Instead, it's investing over $400 million into commercial space stations that will host small crews for month-long stays.