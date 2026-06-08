NASA to unveil Artemis III crew and lunar exploration updates
Technology
NASA is gearing up to introduce the four astronauts who will fly on Artemis III.
The big reveal happens live from Houston's Johnson Space Center this Tuesday, June 9, at 8:30pm. IST (11am ET).
Alongside the crew announcement, expect fresh updates about NASA's next steps in lunar exploration.
Artemis III to launch late 2027
Launching in late 2027, Artemis III will test key docking and rendezvous moves in orbit using landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin, setting the stage for future Moon missions.
This program aims to make history by landing the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface while exploring the Moon's South Pole, pushing NASA closer to its goal of sustainable lunar exploration and eventually Mars.