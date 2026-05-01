NASA to use private link spacecraft to raise Swift's orbit Technology May 29, 2026

NASA is about to give the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory a much-needed boost.

This satellite, launched in 2004 to spot gamma-ray bursts, has been slowly sinking toward Earth thanks to atmospheric drag.

To keep it going, Link, a private spacecraft from Katalyst Space Technologies, is set to lift off next month, aiming to push Swift back into a safer orbit.