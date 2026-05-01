NASA to use private link spacecraft to raise Swift's orbit
Technology
NASA is about to give the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory a much-needed boost.
This satellite, launched in 2004 to spot gamma-ray bursts, has been slowly sinking toward Earth thanks to atmospheric drag.
To keep it going, Link, a private spacecraft from Katalyst Space Technologies, is set to lift off next month, aiming to push Swift back into a safer orbit.
NASA Goddard tracks Swift for rendezvous
Link's launch next month marks the first time a private spacecraft will help out a US government satellite, a pretty big milestone.
The team at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center has been tracking Swift's altitude and preparing forecasts to make sure Link can rendezvous safely.
If all goes well, Link will raise Swift's orbit.