NASA tracks asteroid 2026 FV6 safely beyond 7 lunar distances
Technology
Heads up, but no need to worry, NASA is watching an asteroid called 2026 FV6 as it swings by Earth on April 13, 2026.
This space rock is about 91 feet wide, but it'll pass safely at a distance over seven times farther than the moon, so there's zero risk to us.
NASA uses flybys for planetary defense
NASA keeps tabs on asteroids like this one (and many others) to sharpen its planetary defense skills.
Each close flyby helps scientists learn more about how these objects move and how we might handle any real threats in the future.
Even though small asteroids zip by all the time without causing trouble, tracking them keeps us ready and informed.