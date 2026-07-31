NASA trains 2 scientists underwater for Artemis IV at NBL
NASA is getting ready to send humans back to the Moon with Artemis IV, and the training looks pretty cool.
Recently, two scientists suited up in Artemis moon suits and practiced important lunar tasks underwater at Houston's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), like handling a mock payload and using geology tools in dim light, all to get used to what working on the moon will feel like.
First suited geology training at NBL
To make things as real as possible, NASA transformed the NBL's giant pool into a fake lunar surface with moon rocks and soil.
They even adjusted buoyancy so it feels like you're walking in low gravity.
This was actually the first time two geologists did full geology training in suits at the NBL, a big step toward making sure astronauts are ready for the tough conditions near the moon's south pole.