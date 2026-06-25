NASA tries to save Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory from reentry
NASA is trying to save the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which has been studying gamma-ray bursts since 2004.
Thanks to extra solar activity, Earth's atmosphere has puffed up and slowed the telescope down, dropping its altitude from 600km to below 400km, meaning it could burn up in months if nothing changes.
NASA, Katalyst Space plan swift rescue
NASA and Katalyst Space are teaming up for a tricky rescue.
Their robotic spacecraft, LINK, will dock with Swift and gently boost it back into a safer orbit, even though Swift wasn't built for repairs.
If all goes well, this move could keep Swift running for another 10 years.
NASA mission could enable satellite repairs
This mission isn't just about saving one telescope: it could help shape how we fix old satellites in the future.
By making repairs possible instead of letting satellites burn up or become space junk, NASA's approach could make space research and communications more sustainable for years to come.