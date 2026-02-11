NASA uses VR to train astronauts for Moon landings Technology Feb 11, 2026

NASA is getting creative with astronaut training on the SpaceX Crew-12 mission.

Astronauts are wearing VR headsets to practice landing a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole while floating in zero gravity—basically, they're learning to steer through space while feeling dizzy and disoriented.

The idea is to see if this kind of practice can help them handle "gravity hangover," that weird confusion your body feels when switching between weightlessness and gravity.