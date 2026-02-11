NASA uses VR to train astronauts for Moon landings
NASA is getting creative with astronaut training on the SpaceX Crew-12 mission.
Astronauts are wearing VR headsets to practice landing a spacecraft on the Moon's south pole while floating in zero gravity—basically, they're learning to steer through space while feeling dizzy and disoriented.
The idea is to see if this kind of practice can help them handle "gravity hangover," that weird confusion your body feels when switching between weightlessness and gravity.
Manual skills still matter
Even though modern spacecraft land using computers, astronauts still need solid manual piloting skills in case tech fails.
NASA wants to know if VR training can actually prepare astronauts for those tricky moments—so future lunar missions go as smoothly as possible.