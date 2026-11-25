NASA using ALMA observes final nuclear heartbeat of IRAS 06530-0213
NASA just caught something wild: the final nuclear heartbeat of a dying star called IRAS 06530-0213, about 12,000 light-years away in the Monoceros constellation.
Using ALMA's powerful radio telescopes, scientists watched this star's last big flare-up, a moment astronomers had mostly inferred from theoretical models and caught, for the first time, seen.
This could change what we know about how stars like our Sun die.
IRAS 06530-0213: unexpected abundances, absent disk
The team noticed some strange things too, like odd amounts of carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen around the star that don't fit current theories.
Even more surprising : a missing dust disk that usually hints at a companion star was nowhere to be found.
All these twists suggest there's still a lot to learn about how stars wrap up their lives, and scientists may need to rethink some old ideas.