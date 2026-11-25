NASA just caught something wild: the final nuclear heartbeat of a dying star called IRAS 06530-0213, about 12,000 light-years away in the Monoceros constellation.

Using ALMA's powerful radio telescopes, scientists watched this star's last big flare-up, a moment astronomers had mostly inferred from theoretical models and caught, for the first time, seen.

This could change what we know about how stars like our Sun die.