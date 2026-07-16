NASA warns solar storms may threaten satellites and power grids
Technology
NASA just dropped some big news: future solar storms could hit Earth harder than we thought.
Turns out, our planet's magnetic field might not be the ultimate shield scientists once believed, so intense space weather could mess with satellites, power grids, and even internet connections more than expected.
NASA and NOAA boost solar monitoring
No need to panic right now. There is no immediate threat. But NASA says it is time to step up our space weather forecasting and protect our tech.
They are keeping a close eye on the Sun with special spacecraft and teaming up with NOAA to make sure we get better warnings as solar activity ramps up in its 11-year cycle.