NASA weighs Hubble rescue or retirement amid high operating costs

NASA testing commercial boost for Swift

Before making any big moves on saving Hubble, NASA is focused on trimming expenses.

Meanwhile, NASA is prepping a boost for the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, another aging satellite, using a commercial spacecraft this month.

This Swift mission will test out cheaper ways to keep satellites alive, but saving Hubble will be trickier because it's much more expensive.

As Shawn Domagal-Goldman of NASA puts it, cutting costs is key if we want Hubble to keep delivering amazing discoveries.