NASA will announce 4-person Artemis 3 crew June 9, 2026 Technology Jun 08, 2026

NASA's about to drop the names of the four astronauts heading out on Artemis 3.

Mark your calendars for June 9, 2026.

This comes right after April's successful Artemis 2 mission, where astronauts looped around the Moon in Orion.

Artemis 3 is set for launch in mid- to late 2027 and will see the crew working in low Earth orbit, including docking with one or two lunar lander vehicles.