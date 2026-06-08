NASA will announce 4-person Artemis 3 crew June 9, 2026
NASA's about to drop the names of the four astronauts heading out on Artemis 3.
Mark your calendars for June 9, 2026.
This comes right after April's successful Artemis 2 mission, where astronauts looped around the Moon in Orion.
Artemis 3 is set for launch in mid- to late 2027 and will see the crew working in low Earth orbit, including docking with one or two lunar lander vehicles.
Artemis 3 contenders, spacesuit tests planned
NASA is looking for astronauts with strong piloting, spacecraft operations, and spacewalk experience.
Raja Chari, Nicole Mann, Kayla Barron, and Andre Douglas are top contenders thanks to their EVA skills and work on Artemis technology.
Veterans Stephanie Wilson and Jasmin Moghbeli are also in the mix. There's a chance an ESA astronaut could join, too.
Final picks depend on who best fits the mission's technical needs. The team will also test new spacesuits designed for future Moon walks.