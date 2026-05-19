NASA will launch LOX-1 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this summer to test cryogenic fuel Technology May 19, 2026

NASA is launching LOXSAT this summer to help figure out how to store and transfer super-cold rocket fuel in space, a big deal for future Moon and Mars trips.

The satellite heads up on a Rocket Lab Electron from New Zealand, with liftoff no earlier than July 17, 2026.