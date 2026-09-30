NASA will rely on Boeing Starliner for ISS crew missions
Technology
With SpaceX's Crew Dragon set to retire by 2030, NASA is turning to Boeing's Starliner for trips to the International Space Station.
An uncrewed Starliner flight is planned for December 2026, followed by a crewed mission in mid-2028.
The goal? To keep astronaut flights running smoothly, no matter what.
Uncrewed mission to test Starliner improvements
Starliner hit some bumps back in 2024 with thruster failures and helium leaks, but Boeing and NASA have teamed up to sort things out.
Now, the upcoming mission will put Starliner's improved propulsion and thermal systems to the test: key steps before astronauts climb aboard.
If all goes well, this partnership could shape how NASA gets people into space for years to come.