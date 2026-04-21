NASA will test how fire behaves in Moon low gravity
NASA is about to light things up, literally. Its new FM2 experiment will test how fire behaves in the Moon's low gravity, since gravity-driven flow on the Moon could make things burn longer than they do on Earth.
The project is a team-up between NASA's Glenn Research Center, Johnson Space Center, and Case Western Reserve University, aiming to answer some big safety questions for future Moon missions.
NASA chamber studies lunar flame spread
To pull this off, NASA will use a special chamber packed with cameras and sensors to watch four solid fuel samples burn in real time.
The goal? To figure out how flames spread in lunar conditions so astronauts can stay safer in future Moon habitats.
Learning about fire dynamics out there will help create safer living spaces for anyone calling the Moon home someday.