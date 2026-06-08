NASA X-59 breaks sound barrier, aims to soften sonic boom

X-59 could enable supersonic overland travel

Built with Lockheed Martin for $247.5 million, the X-59 is nearly 100 feet long and features a unique nose and engine placement to cut down noise.

NASA plans more tests at higher speeds and altitudes to see how well it works, and how people react to its quieter sound.

If all goes well, this could help lift the FAA's longtime ban on commercial supersonic flights over land and open up faster travel across land for everyone.