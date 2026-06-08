NASA X-59 breaks sound barrier, aims to soften sonic boom
NASA's X-59, an experimental jet designed to make supersonic travel quieter, broke the sound barrier for the first time on June 5, 2026.
The flight lasted 81 minutes from Edwards Air Force Base in California, reaching Mach 1.1 (1148km/h) at 43,400 feet.
Instead of a loud sonic boom, the X-59 aims to create a softer "thump," making fast flights over land less disruptive.
X-59 could enable supersonic overland travel
Built with Lockheed Martin for $247.5 million, the X-59 is nearly 100 feet long and features a unique nose and engine placement to cut down noise.
NASA plans more tests at higher speeds and altitudes to see how well it works, and how people react to its quieter sound.
If all goes well, this could help lift the FAA's longtime ban on commercial supersonic flights over land and open up faster travel across land for everyone.